Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.78

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 189489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 131,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,275,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sheryl Palmer sold 108,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $2,526,736.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 627,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,549,081.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,491 shares of company stock worth $14,361,881. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,246,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after acquiring an additional 187,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 106.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,531,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after acquiring an additional 113,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 13.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,552,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 180,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 53.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 251,286 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

