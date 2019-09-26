Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Raises Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.568 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Tc Pipelines has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

TRP stock remained flat at $$51.88 during trading on Wednesday. 956,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,529. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Sunday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

