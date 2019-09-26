TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $98.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEL. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.66 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cross Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $92.66 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $445,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,285. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in TE Connectivity by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

