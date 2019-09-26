TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Reaches Market Cap of $218,193.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $218,193.00 and $13,860.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012796 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000076 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

