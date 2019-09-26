TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

TearLab Corp (OTCMKTS:TEAR) (TSE:TLB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.05. TearLab shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 200 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) (TSE:TLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

TearLab Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TEAR)

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care.

