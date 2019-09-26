Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Get Telstra alerts:

TLSYY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Telstra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of TLSYY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.65. 265,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,568. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. Telstra has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

See Also: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telstra (TLSYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.