Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading Down 5.3%

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) was down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.98, approximately 1,105,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,552,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Several research analysts have commented on THC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,958.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L acquired 27,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $575,629.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,103,968 shares of company stock worth $22,295,091. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

