TerraVest Industries Inc (TVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

TerraVest Industries Inc (TSE:TVK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

TSE TVK traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of C$10.00 and a twelve month high of C$13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $227.72 million and a PE ratio of 9.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.92.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$70.75 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.