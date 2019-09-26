Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Sep 26th, 2019

Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Terreno Realty reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $41.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.53 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 36.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.52. 6,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,556. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $51.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.0% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 50.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

