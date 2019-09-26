Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,544,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,247,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.