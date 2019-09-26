The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CG shares. Barclays assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

CG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,774. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 80,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $1,836,705.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 530,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,117,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $88,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,004,829 shares of company stock valued at $93,349,143.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

