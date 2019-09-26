The Champaign Telephone Company (CPHT) to Issue Dividend of $0.29 on October 10th

The Champaign Telephone Company (OTCMKTS:CPHT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

CPHT stock remained flat at $$22.00 during trading on Thursday. The Champaign Telephone has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00.

Get The Champaign Telephone alerts:

About The Champaign Telephone

The Champaign Telephone Company and its subsidiary CT Communications provide telecommunications services to residential and business customers in Champaign County, Ohio, and in the Village of West Liberty in Logan County, Ohio. Services provided by the company include landline telephone, wired and wireless Internet access, and cable television.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Champaign Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Champaign Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.