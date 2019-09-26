The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,967 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $152,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,080 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,096,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,743,000 after purchasing an additional 589,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after buying an additional 5,449,889 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after buying an additional 32,243,310 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,359,000 after buying an additional 3,984,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.26.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $488,058.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,039. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,563,950.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,028,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,558,592. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $231.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

