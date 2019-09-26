The Zweig Fund (NYSE:ZF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.82

Shares of The Zweig Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and traded as low as $10.97. The Zweig Fund shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 869 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Zweig Fund stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Zweig Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZF) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.13% of The Zweig Fund worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Zweig Fund (NYSE:ZF)

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Newfleet Asset Management LLC, and Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

