Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 81,966 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $63,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.08. The stock had a trading volume of 37,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,334. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.34 and a 1-year high of $305.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.17.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.