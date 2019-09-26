THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.67

Shares of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.67 and traded as high as $6.84. THL Credit shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 7,760 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCRD. ValuEngine raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $211.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 45.45%. As a group, analysts predict that THL Credit, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. THL Credit’s payout ratio is 78.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRD. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in THL Credit during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 18.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 103,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 31.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,569,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 374,634 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 8.2% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 355,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 26,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD)

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

