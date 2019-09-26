ThoreCoin (THR) Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $134.29 million and $163,341.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,549.20 or 0.18789381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00191794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.01015902 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00019760 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00087299 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.