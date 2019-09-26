Thrive Token (THRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $608,743.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $608,743.00 and approximately $3,669.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00038299 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.35 or 0.05303910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000408 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00014896 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

