Thunder Token Price Down 28.7% Over Last Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Upbit. Thunder Token has a market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $187,962.00 worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.69 or 0.05492661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Upbit, Huobi Global, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

