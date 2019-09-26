TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.43

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.43 and traded as low as $1.61. TomCo Energy shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 541,770 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.43.

TomCo Energy Company Profile (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in two oil shale leases comprising five blocks covering approximately 2,919 acres; and interests in 7 mineral leases covering approximately 12,500 acres located in Uintah County, Utah.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.