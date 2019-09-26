Tony Manini Purchases 200,000 Shares of Asiamet Resources Ltd (LON:ARS) Stock

Asiamet Resources Ltd (LON:ARS) insider Tony Manini bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

ARS stock opened at GBX 3.13 ($0.04) on Thursday. Asiamet Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 2.86 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.45 ($0.14). The firm has a market cap of $28.99 million and a PE ratio of -3.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Asiamet Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Asiamet Resources

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Indonesia. Its principal properties include the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects located in Kalimantan, Indonesia, as well as a copper-gold porphyry deposit located on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.

