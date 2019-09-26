Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 4,184.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Upwork during the second quarter worth $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the second quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Upwork in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,381. Upwork Inc has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -36.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 61,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $869,296.75. Also, Director Dan Marriott sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $18,072,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,956,811 shares of company stock valued at $29,280,075. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.