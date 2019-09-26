Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 648.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 132.7% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 139.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 43.5% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 580,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,688,000 after acquiring an additional 176,129 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 13,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $571,605.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,681 shares in the company, valued at $20,399,944.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $123,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,852 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,110. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.98. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $108.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.17 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

