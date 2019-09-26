Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 1,099 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 838.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KAI. ValuEngine cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.55.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $247,239.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,792,276.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $583,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 99,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,088,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,410 shares of company stock worth $3,246,252 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,116. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $87.76. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.44 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $983.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.31. Kadant had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

