Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases Shares of 3,947 Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 151.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 32.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 96.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 68.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 46.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pluralsight to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

NASDAQ:PS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,235. Pluralsight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary L. Crittenden acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $249,806.00. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 29,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $911,328.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 74,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,906 and sold 146,426 shares valued at $4,177,217. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.