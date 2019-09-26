Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,954,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after buying an additional 57,126 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 20.3% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,355.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 218,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 203,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 76.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 66,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $41.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $441.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

