Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 6,160 Shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in HNI were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HNI by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,618,000 after buying an additional 48,746 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HNI in the second quarter worth $230,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in HNI by 12.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 99,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in HNI in the second quarter worth $736,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in HNI by 125.2% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 25,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

HNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sidoti set a $45.00 price target on HNI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. HNI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

HNI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. HNI Corp has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.23.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). HNI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HNI Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. HNI’s payout ratio is 50.62%.

In other HNI news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $356,405.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

