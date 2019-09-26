Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 881 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $604,000.

NYSEARCA FEZ traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,935. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

