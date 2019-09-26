Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,908,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,341,000 after buying an additional 2,510,262 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,044,000 after purchasing an additional 899,117 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,451,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,241 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,122,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,295,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,379,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,681,000 after purchasing an additional 85,478 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.41. 58,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,686,440. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $94.07.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.744 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

