Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.50

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Town Centre Securities’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON TOWN traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 182 ($2.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Town Centre Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274 ($3.58). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 203.56. The company has a market cap of $96.59 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOWN. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Town Centre Securities from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.