Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,121 Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 29.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,591,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $199,981,000 after buying an additional 1,052,658 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 115.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 929,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,615,000 after buying an additional 498,002 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 21.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,143,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,904,000 after buying an additional 376,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 1,053.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 333,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after buying an additional 304,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 696.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 341,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after buying an additional 298,596 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.60 target price on the stock. Nomura set a $48.00 target price on Weibo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.79.

Weibo stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.07. 56,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,116. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.22. Weibo Corp has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $77.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.79 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 33.01%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

