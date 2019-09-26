Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 80.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $102,765.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $354,208. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IFF traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,369. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $104.86 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.62.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

