Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in JD.Com by 175.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,821,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $963,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in JD.Com by 31.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,060,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $910,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,968 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in JD.Com by 11,953.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,003,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,266,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter valued at about $48,821,000. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.97.

Shares of JD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.48. 4,893,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,484,127. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -982.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $32.38.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $150.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.44 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

