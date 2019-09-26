Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 8,212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 114.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 11.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLNX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.85. 140,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,108. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.49 and a 200 day moving average of $114.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.95.

In related news, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,531 shares of company stock worth $3,591,480. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

