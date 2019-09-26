Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Swedbank purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $106,911,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 28.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,150,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,381 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 300.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 842,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,498,000 after purchasing an additional 632,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,800,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,212,000 after purchasing an additional 622,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 20.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,644,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 621,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $47.36. 111,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,130. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

