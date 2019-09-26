Townsquare Capital LLC Has $261,000 Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 65.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,541 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,093,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,094,000 after buying an additional 4,046,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,590,000 after buying an additional 1,884,480 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,909,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,839,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2,391.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,095,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,012,000 after buying an additional 1,051,788 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $7,112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $232,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

KHC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,271. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.