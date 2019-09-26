Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $124,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 322,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after buying an additional 33,027 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.90. 4,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,798. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $58.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

