Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Betsy D. Holden sold 15,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $327,429.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 35,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $740,484.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,609.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,068. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WU shares. TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on The Western Union to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

WU stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.52. 2,286,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,522,761. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 309.12% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

