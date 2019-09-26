Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 430 at Peel Hunt

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price objective cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 489 ($6.39) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TRN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trainline from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trainline from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

TRN stock traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 408.50 ($5.34). The company had a trading volume of 615,408 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 448.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.10. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 404 ($5.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 522.80 ($6.83).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

