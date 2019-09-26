TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Shares of TMDX traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,553. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,820,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,059,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,132,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransMedics Group (TMDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.