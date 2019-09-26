Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) vs. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NASDAQ:PEI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Tremont Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.3%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.8%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremont Mortgage Trust $3.89 million 10.15 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. $362.40 million 1.22 -$110.33 million $1.54 3.69

Tremont Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Profitability

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremont Mortgage Trust 26.87% 2.40% 0.86% Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. -28.45% -18.31% -4.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tremont Mortgage Trust and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. 3 0 1 0 1.50

Tremont Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.65%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 2.70%. Given Tremont Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tremont Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tremont Mortgage Trust beats Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

