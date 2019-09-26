Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Given New C$0.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities cut Trevali Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$0.30 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Haywood Securities cut Trevali Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut Trevali Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.15 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.45.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TV stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.23. 1,051,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,152. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $187.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$0.79.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$86.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.