Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) Insider Acquires A$34,974.00 in Stock

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.94 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,974.00 ($24,804.26).

Benjamin (Ben) Cleary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 18,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.97 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,388.00 ($25,097.87).

On Friday, September 13th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 18,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.95 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,028.00 ($24,842.55).

On Wednesday, August 28th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 16,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.04 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,693.00 ($23,895.74).

On Friday, August 23rd, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 15,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.07 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,131.50 ($22,788.30).

On Wednesday, August 21st, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 15,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.11 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,695.00 ($22,478.72).

On Friday, August 9th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 11,820 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.06 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,301.92 ($17,235.40).

On Monday, August 5th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 15,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,038.00 ($24,140.43).

On Wednesday, August 7th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 16,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.08 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,320.00 ($24,340.43).

On Friday, August 2nd, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 14,550 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,922.70 ($22,640.21).

On Wednesday, July 31st, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 16,111 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.21 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,540.87 ($25,206.29).

Shares of ASX:TGF traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting A$1.94 ($1.38). 44,999 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.19. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of A$1.82 ($1.29) and a one year high of A$2.63 ($1.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $122.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Company Profile

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

