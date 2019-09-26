TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives $41.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCBK. Stephens restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $36.55. 677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,265. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $77.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. Analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.71%.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $191,245.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,186.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $537,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,732 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,077.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

