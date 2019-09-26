Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

TSE:TCN traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.38. The company had a trading volume of 338,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,109. Tricon Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$9.33 and a 52-week high of C$11.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$74.17 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tricon Capital Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCN. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$13.25 target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

