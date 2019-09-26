Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $806.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) to announce sales of $806.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $813.36 million and the lowest is $801.08 million. Trimble posted sales of $795.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.69 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Trimble stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,131. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.83. Trimble has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 2,700 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $102,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,908.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 4,265 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $162,667.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,240,000 after buying an additional 215,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,497,000 after purchasing an additional 171,485 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

