Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $162,667.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $102,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,908.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Trimble by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.33. 2,086,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trimble has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Trimble had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.