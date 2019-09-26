Tripio Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tripio has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, DDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00189504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.01024877 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00020728 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00087449 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio’s launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

