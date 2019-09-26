Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Short Interest Update

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the August 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

NYSE GTS traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $14.11. 590,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Triple-S Management has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.70. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $878.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GTS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Triple-S Management from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,580,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 152,289 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 82,322 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 602,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 66,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.