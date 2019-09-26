Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSC. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.80.

TSC stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. 64,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,606. Tristate Capital has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $624.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $43.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tristate Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Dolan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Getz bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $494,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 61,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,163. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

